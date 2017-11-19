Top Stories
Sun, 19 November 2017 at 9:34 pm

Riverdale's Madelaine Petsch Couples Up With Boyfriend Travis Mills at AMAs 2017

Riverdale's Madelaine Petsch Couples Up With Boyfriend Travis Mills at AMAs 2017

Madelaine Petsch poses for pics with her boyfriend Travis Mills at the 2017 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (November 19) in Los Angeles.

The Riverdale starlet cozied up to Travis on the red carpet, before he carried her inside the venue!

Madelaine shared the cute incident on her Instagram Story and when Travis joked around and asked if he or KJ Apa carried her best, Madelaine obviously sided with with Travis.

Later on in the show, Madelaine and KJ joined Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes in presenting an award.
Photos: Getty, ABC
