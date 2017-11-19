Top Stories
Who Is the Best On Screen Couple? Vote Now!

Lena Dunham Apologizes for Defending 'Girls' Writer from Sexual Assault Allegations

Sara Ramirez Reveals If She'll Ever Return to 'Grey's Anatomy'

Meek Mill Just Got Good News While Serving Prison Sentence

Sun, 19 November 2017 at 10:20 am

Robert Pattinson, Lily Collins, & Gal Gadot Support Go Campaign at 2017 Gala

Robert Pattinson, Lily Collins, & Gal Gadot Support Go Campaign at 2017 Gala

Lily Collins and Robert Pattinson step out for the 2017 GO Campaign Gala held at NeueHouse Los Angeles on Saturday (November 18) in Hollywood.

Also seen in attendance at the event were Gal Gadot, Kaitlin Olson, model Camille Rowe, Joel Kinnaman, Joel Edgerton, and Kathy Hilton.

The GO campaign “improves the lives of orphans and vulnerable children around the world by partnering with local heroes to deliver local solutions.”

Check out all the photos from the campaign in the gallery.

FYI: Lily is wearing Ralph & Russo. Robert is wearing Dior Homme.
