Russell Simmons Accused of Sexual Assault, Woman Was 17 at Time

Sun, 19 November 2017 at 12:20 pm

Russell Simmons, the co-founder of Def Jam Recordings, has been accused of sexual assault by Keri Claussen Khalighi, who says she was 17 years old at the time of the alleged assault. Brett Ratner was also allegedly there when the assault occurred.

Keri told her story to the Los Angeles Times, describing how she met both Brett and Russell at a casting call in 1991. They later took her to dinner at Mr. Chow in New York, and then back to his apartment. She alleges that things turned sexual and she was not consenting.

“I looked over at Brett and said ‘help me’ and I’ll never forget the look on his face,” she said. “In that moment, the realization fell on me that they were in it together.”

“I fought it wildly,” she said, and then said she performed oral sex. “I guess I just acquiesced.” She then recalled getting into the shower, and Russell allegedly followed her and initiated sex before she jerked away.

Simmons is denying the allegations.

“Everything that occurred between Keri and me occurred with her full consent and participation,” Russell said in response. Brett has also been accused of sexual misconduct.
Photos: Getty
