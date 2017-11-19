Top Stories
2017 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Jeffrey Tambor Exits 'Transparent' Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations (Statement)

Who Is the Best On Screen Couple? Vote Now!

Find Out Why Taylor Swift Is Doing Major Construction on Her Beverly Hills Home

Sun, 19 November 2017 at 9:27 pm

Selena Gomez Performs 'Wolves' Live for First Time at AMAs 2017 (Video)

Selena Gomez sits on top of a car while surrounded by the “Wolves” for her first live performance of the song at the 2017 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (November 19) in Los Angeles.

This is the 25-year-old singer’s first and only live performance this year. She was joined by her collaborator Marshmello.

Selena debuted her new short blonde hair while walking the red carpet earlier in the evening.

“so i am blonde now,” she wrote on her Instagram account after the red carpet photos popped up.

