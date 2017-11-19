Top Stories
Lena Dunham Apologizes for Defending 'Girls' Writer from Sexual Assault Allegations

Sara Ramirez Reveals If She'll Ever Return to 'Grey's Anatomy'

Was Gigi Hadid Denied a Visa to China? Victoria's Secret Exec Responds to Rumors

Meek Mill Just Got Good News While Serving Prison Sentence

Sun, 19 November 2017 at 12:13 am

Selena Gomez Takes Break from AMAs Rehearsal for Lunch with Friends

Selena Gomez Takes Break from AMAs Rehearsal for Lunch with Friends

Selena Gomez keeps a low profile behind her sunglasses and under her hat while stepping out for lunch on Saturday (November 18) in Los Angeles.

The 25-year-old singer took a break from rehearsing for her upcoming AMAs performance, where she will sing “Wolves” live for the first time.

Selena took to Instagram Stories to share a selfie video she snapped in the car that afternoon. When one of her friends in the car said she looks “so pissed,” Selena cracked a smile.

You can check out the short video clip below.
Photos: SplashNewsOnline, Instagram
