Sun, 19 November 2017 at 2:45 pm
Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian Head Out on Their Honeymoon
- Serena Williams is heading out on her honeymoon – TMZ
- Is Stranger Things season three happening? – Just Jared Jr
- Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons are so cute – Lainey Gossip
- Justice League didn’t have a big US opening – TooFab
- Could Transparent continue without Jeffrey Tambor? – The Hollywood Reporter
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Alexis Ohanian, Newsies, Serena Williams
Sponsored Links by ZergNet