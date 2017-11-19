Top Stories
Who Is the Best On Screen Couple? Vote Now!

Terry Crews Puts Russell Simmons On Blast, Shares Personal Email After Simmons' Sexual Assault Allegation

AMAs 2017 Performers &amp; Presenters List Revealed!

Find Out Why Taylor Swift Is Doing Major Construction on Her Beverly Hills Home

Sun, 19 November 2017 at 2:45 pm

Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian Head Out on Their Honeymoon

  • Serena Williams is heading out on her honeymoon – TMZ
  • Is Stranger Things season three happening? – Just Jared Jr
  • Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons are so cute – Lainey Gossip
  • Justice League didn’t have a big US opening – TooFab
  • Could Transparent continue without Jeffrey Tambor? – The Hollywood Reporter
  • Amber Heard just reunited with one of her exes - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens shares thoughts on High School Musical TV series - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why celebs are standing up for Alyssa Milano - TooFab
  • Trump reacts to Al Franken harassment claim - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron sends support to longtime friend Jordan Fisher - Just Jared Jr