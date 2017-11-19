Shawn Mendes Is All Smiles at the American Music Awards 2017!

Shawn Mendes looked so handsome while hitting the carpet at the 2017 American Music Awards!

The 19-year-old entertainer stepped out at the event on Sunday evening (November 19) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Shawn is both nominated and performing during the show.

He’s set to take the stage to sing his song “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back,” which also earned him the nomination for Favorite Adult Contemporary Artist!

