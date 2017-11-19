Top Stories
2017 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Jeffrey Tambor Exits 'Transparent' Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations (Statement)

Who Is the Best On Screen Couple? Vote Now!

Find Out Why Taylor Swift Is Doing Major Construction on Her Beverly Hills Home

Sun, 19 November 2017 at 8:15 pm

Shawn Mendes Is All Smiles at the American Music Awards 2017!

Shawn Mendes looked so handsome while hitting the carpet at the 2017 American Music Awards!

The 19-year-old entertainer stepped out at the event on Sunday evening (November 19) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Shawn is both nominated and performing during the show.

He’s set to take the stage to sing his song “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back,” which also earned him the nomination for Favorite Adult Contemporary Artist!

Make sure to tune in for the AMAs, tonight at 8/7c on ABC!
