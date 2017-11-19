Shawn Mendes Performs ‘There’s Nothing Holding Me Back’ at AMAs 2017 – Watch Now!

Shawn Mendes brings out his guitar for his performance at the 2017 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (November 19) in Los Angeles.

The 19-year-old musician performed his hit song "There's Nothing Holding Me Back" during the show - and got some extra help singing from the fans in the audience!

Earlier in the night, Shawn won the award Favorite Adult Contemporary Artist, beating out Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars.

Watch the performance below!