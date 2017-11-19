Taylor Swift Pays Tribute to Diana Ross at AMAs 2017 (Video)

Taylor Swift wasn’t in attendance at the 2017 American Music Awards on Sunday night (November 19), but her presence was there thanks to a recorded video.

The 27-year-old singer paid tribute to Diana Ross, who is receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award.

“I don’t personally know anyone in music who hasn’t been inspired by you and influenced by you,” Taylor said in the recorded message. “You are elegant and fierce and strong and brave, and you have paved the way for everyone who does what we do now including me so thank you.”

Taylor wasn’t nominated for any awards this year, but you can bet she will next year following her massive reputation debut week!