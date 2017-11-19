Top Stories
2017 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

2017 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Jeffrey Tambor Exits 'Transparent' Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations (Statement)

Jeffrey Tambor Exits 'Transparent' Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations (Statement)

Who Is the Best On Screen Couple? Vote Now!

Who Is the Best On Screen Couple? Vote Now!

Find Out Why Taylor Swift Is Doing Major Construction on Her Beverly Hills Home

Find Out Why Taylor Swift Is Doing Major Construction on Her Beverly Hills Home

Sun, 19 November 2017 at 10:26 pm

Taylor Swift Pays Tribute to Diana Ross at AMAs 2017 (Video)

Taylor Swift Pays Tribute to Diana Ross at AMAs 2017 (Video)

Taylor Swift wasn’t in attendance at the 2017 American Music Awards on Sunday night (November 19), but her presence was there thanks to a recorded video.

The 27-year-old singer paid tribute to Diana Ross, who is receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award.

“I don’t personally know anyone in music who hasn’t been inspired by you and influenced by you,” Taylor said in the recorded message. “You are elegant and fierce and strong and brave, and you have paved the way for everyone who does what we do now including me so thank you.”

Taylor wasn’t nominated for any awards this year, but you can bet she will next year following her massive reputation debut week!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC
Posted to: 2017 American Music Awards, American Music Awards, Diana Ross, Taylor Swift

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Amber Heard just reunited with one of her exes - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens shares thoughts on High School Musical TV series - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why celebs are standing up for Alyssa Milano - TooFab
  • Trump reacts to Al Franken harassment claim - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron sends support to longtime friend Jordan Fisher - Just Jared Jr