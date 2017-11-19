Terry Crews Puts Russell Simmons On Blast, Shares Personal Email After Simmons' Sexual Assault Allegation

Terry Crews is putting Russell Simmons on blast after Simmons was accused of sexual assault by a woman who was only 17 years old at the time.

The 49-year-old actor posted an email he received from Simmons, 60, about his sexual assault case against WME’s Adam Venit. If you don’t know, Terry recently came forward as a survivor of sexual misconduct.

“Message Russell Simmons sent to me regarding my sexual assault case against Adam Venit of @WME,” Terry captioned the tweet. “Dear @UncleRUSH—— NO ONE GETS A PASS.”

The email reads, “Did he ever apologize…Give the agent a pass…ask that he be reinstated.” Read it in full below.