Terry Crews Puts Russell Simmons On Blast, Shares Personal Email After Simmons' Sexual Assault Allegation

Sun, 19 November 2017 at 12:35 pm

Terry Crews is putting Russell Simmons on blast after Simmons was accused of sexual assault by a woman who was only 17 years old at the time.

The 49-year-old actor posted an email he received from Simmons, 60, about his sexual assault case against WME’s Adam Venit. If you don’t know, Terry recently came forward as a survivor of sexual misconduct.

“Message Russell Simmons sent to me regarding my sexual assault case against Adam Venit of @WME,” Terry captioned the tweet. “Dear @UncleRUSH—— NO ONE GETS A PASS.”

The email reads, “Did he ever apologize…Give the agent a pass…ask that he be reinstated.” Read it in full below.
  • LTDaniels

    good lord, enough already

  • Yamdevyam Yam

    Why enough already? Do you want victims to stay silent just because you favorite celebrities are being exposed for their dirty deeds ?

  • disqus_ZsmDHbsJLs

    That is the thing NONE OF US know if all if this is true or not. No one can call these woman liars but you not say they are true either unless it is proven.

  • FerCat

    Terry already gave him a pass by not beating the living s**t out of him.