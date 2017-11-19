The Chainsmokers, G-Eazy & Machine Gun Kelly Hit the Red Carpet at American Music Awards 2017!

The Chainsmokers, G-Eazy and Machine Gun Kelly are looking sharp!

The stars all hit the red carpet at the 2017 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (November 19) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of The Chainsmokers



The Chainsmokers are nominated for several awards during the evening, including Artist of the Year, Collaboration of the Year (“Closer” with Halsey) and Favorite Duo or Group – Pop/Rock.

G-Eazy will be presenting during the ceremony.

Make sure to tune in for the AMAs, tonight at 8/7c on ABC!