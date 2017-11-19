Top Stories
2017 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Jeffrey Tambor Exits 'Transparent' Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations (Statement)

Who Is the Best On Screen Couple? Vote Now!

Find Out Why Taylor Swift Is Doing Major Construction on Her Beverly Hills Home

Sun, 19 November 2017 at 8:03 pm

The Chainsmokers, G-Eazy & Machine Gun Kelly Hit the Red Carpet at American Music Awards 2017!

The Chainsmokers, G-Eazy and Machine Gun Kelly are looking sharp!

The stars all hit the red carpet at the 2017 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (November 19) in Los Angeles.

The Chainsmokers are nominated for several awards during the evening, including Artist of the Year, Collaboration of the Year (“Closer” with Halsey) and Favorite Duo or Group – Pop/Rock.

G-Eazy will be presenting during the ceremony.

Make sure to tune in for the AMAs, tonight at 8/7c on ABC!
