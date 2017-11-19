Tracee Ellis Ross Hits AMAs Red Carpet Ahead of Hosting Gig!

Tracee Ellis Ross looks glamorous on the red carpet while posing for photos at the 2017 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (November 19) in Los Angeles.

The 45-year-old Black-ish actress is hosting the event this evening for the first time!

Also stepping out on the carpet were red carpet pre-show hosts Laura Marano, Erika Jayne, Oliver Trevena, and Marc Malkin.

Make sure to tune in for the AMAs, tonight at 8/7c on ABC!

FYI: Tracee is wearing a Stella McCartney dress. Laura is wearing a Stella McCartney dress.

