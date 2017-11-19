Top Stories
2017 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Jeffrey Tambor Exits 'Transparent' Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations (Statement)

Who Is the Best On Screen Couple? Vote Now!

Find Out Why Taylor Swift Is Doing Major Construction on Her Beverly Hills Home

Sun, 19 November 2017 at 8:45 pm

Tracee Ellis Ross Sings 'A Moment Like This' During AMAs Opening Monologue (Video)

Tracee Ellis Ross hams it up while delivering her opening monologue as the host of the 2017 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (November 19) in Los Angeles.

The 45-year-old Black-ish actress gave a shout out to her family, including mom Diana Ross, in the front row. She said that none of them are there to support her. They’re all there for mom, who is getting the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Tracee told the crowd that she once auditioned to be the host of American Idol, but didn’t get the job. She then sang “A Moment Like This” with the song’s artist Kelly Clarkson watching from the front row!

Watch the full monologue below.
