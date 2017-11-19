Top Stories
Who Is the Best On Screen Couple? Vote Now!

Who Is the Best On Screen Couple? Vote Now!

Lena Dunham Apologizes for Defending 'Girls' Writer from Sexual Assault Allegations

Lena Dunham Apologizes for Defending 'Girls' Writer from Sexual Assault Allegations

Sara Ramirez Reveals If She'll Ever Return to 'Grey's Anatomy'

Sara Ramirez Reveals If She'll Ever Return to 'Grey's Anatomy'

Meek Mill Just Got Good News While Serving Prison Sentence

Meek Mill Just Got Good News While Serving Prison Sentence

Sun, 19 November 2017 at 10:00 am

Who Is the Best On Screen Couple? Vote Now!

Who Is the Best On Screen Couple? Vote Now!

There are so many iconic couples in television and film – and we want to hear from Just Jared readers about the absolute best on screen duo!

Over the years, we’ve seen tons of iconic couples hit the screen together. Just a few include Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe in Outlander, Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson in the Fifty Shades series, and so many more.

Be sure to vote and let us know who you think is the best all-time couple in TV and film.

This poll will be open for exactly one week until Sunday (November 26) until noon ET. We’ll announce the winner at that time, and you can vote as many times as you want until then!
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Movies, Poll, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Amber Heard just reunited with one of her exes - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens shares thoughts on High School Musical TV series - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why celebs are standing up for Alyssa Milano - TooFab
  • Trump reacts to Al Franken harassment claim - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron sends support to longtime friend Jordan Fisher - Just Jared Jr