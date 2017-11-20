Top Stories
2017 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

2017 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Jeffrey Tambor Exits 'Transparent' Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations (Statement)

Jeffrey Tambor Exits 'Transparent' Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations (Statement)

Who Is the Best On Screen Couple? Vote Now!

Who Is the Best On Screen Couple? Vote Now!

Find Out Why Taylor Swift Is Doing Major Construction on Her Beverly Hills Home

Find Out Why Taylor Swift Is Doing Major Construction on Her Beverly Hills Home

Mon, 20 November 2017 at 1:24 am

'A Wrinkle In Time' Premieres Official Trailer - Watch Now!

'A Wrinkle In Time' Premieres Official Trailer - Watch Now!

If you were watching the 2017 American Music Awards, you might have caught the awesome A Wrinkle In Time trailer that premiered during the ceremony!

The brand new trailer for the Ava DuVernay-directed film debuted on Sunday night (November 20), along with four new film stills.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Reese Witherspoon

The movie co-stars Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Michael Peňa, Storm Reid, Zach Galifianakis and Chris Pine.

A Wrinkle In Time hits theaters on March 9, 2018. Check out the trailer below!
Just Jared on Facebook
a wrinkle in time 01
a wrinkle in time 02
a wrinkle in time 03
a wrinkle in time 04

Photos: Walt Disney Studios
Posted to: A Wrinkle in Time, Chris Pine, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Michael Pena, Mindy Kaling, Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Storm Reid

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Amber Heard just reunited with one of her exes - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens shares thoughts on High School Musical TV series - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why celebs are standing up for Alyssa Milano - TooFab
  • Trump reacts to Al Franken harassment claim - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron sends support to longtime friend Jordan Fisher - Just Jared Jr