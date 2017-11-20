'A Wrinkle In Time' Premieres Official Trailer - Watch Now!

If you were watching the 2017 American Music Awards, you might have caught the awesome A Wrinkle In Time trailer that premiered during the ceremony!

The brand new trailer for the Ava DuVernay-directed film debuted on Sunday night (November 20), along with four new film stills.

The movie co-stars Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Michael Peňa, Storm Reid, Zach Galifianakis and Chris Pine.

A Wrinkle In Time hits theaters on March 9, 2018. Check out the trailer below!