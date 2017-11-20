Adam Driver Reveals How Acting in 'Star Wars' Is Different From Other Movies

Adam Driver is looking very handsome for Esquire‘s December/January issue, on newsstands November 28.

Here’s what the 34-year-old Star Wars: The Last Jedi actor had to share with the mag:

On what it’s like acting in Star Wars: “The thing with Star Wars is that they’re like, ‘Trust us, there is space behind you.’ Or ‘Trust us, your lightsaber will work.’ So a part of the impulse in wanting to see it is because there is so much visual shit going on that I didn’t know what was happening. You know what’s happening in While We’re Young, you know? I did it. We’re in a bike shop. With Star Wars, it’s like, ‘This is…where you meet Snoke.’ And I’m like, ‘Okay, it’s kind of like a cave. I get it.’ Or, ‘Oh, that looks like Andy Serkis. I can’t tell.’”

On the only movie he’s ever watched himself in: “The Force Awakens is the only movie I’ve sat with an audience and watched.”

On what it was like knowing his character killed Han Solo and no one in the audience knew yet: “Credits started, the whole scroll at the beginning, and they start screaming, ‘Oh my God! It’s happening.’ And I flash-forward to where I killed Han, and I got really sick, and went really cold, waiting for when it was over.”

