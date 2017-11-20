Adriana Lima & Candice Swanepoel Stun on Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 Runway

Adriana Lima and Candice Swanepoel are working their looks on the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway!

Both VS Angels wore two separate looks on the runway for the annual show, which will air on Tuesday (November 28) on CBS.

“Time for some shut eye😚Good night Angels,” Candice posted on social media the night before the big show.

Be sure to tune into the fashion show next week, and stay tuned for more photos from the event!