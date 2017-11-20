Top Stories
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 in Shanghai - Full Coverage!

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 in Shanghai - Full Coverage!

2017 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

2017 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Is Kendall Jenner Walking in Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017?

Is Kendall Jenner Walking in Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017?

Sylvester Stallone's Ex-Wife Defends Him Against Sexual Assault Allegations

Sylvester Stallone's Ex-Wife Defends Him Against Sexual Assault Allegations

Mon, 20 November 2017 at 12:25 pm

Alessandra Ambrosio Announces Retirement from Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Alessandra Ambrosio Announces Retirement from Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Alessandra Ambrosio just walked in her final fashion show for Victoria’s Secret.

The 36-year-old model has announced that she is retiring from the lingerie brand’s fashion show after 17 years of walking in the show.

Alessandra told ET that she plans to spend time focusing on her swimsuit line Ale by Alessandra and working on her acting career. You can currently see her on the big screen in Daddy’s Home 2.

Ale brought her nine-year-old daughter Anja to the fashion show to watch her final runway moment with Victoria’s Secret. You can catch the show on TV when it airs on November 28 on CBS.

20+ pictures inside of Alessandra Ambrosio walking in her final Victoria’s Secret show…

Just Jared on Facebook
alessandra ambrosio announces retirement from victorias secret fashion show 01
alessandra ambrosio announces retirement from victorias secret fashion show 02
alessandra ambrosio announces retirement from victorias secret fashion show 03
alessandra ambrosio announces retirement from victorias secret fashion show 04
alessandra ambrosio announces retirement from victorias secret fashion show 05
alessandra ambrosio announces retirement from victorias secret fashion show 06
alessandra ambrosio announces retirement from victorias secret fashion show 07
alessandra ambrosio announces retirement from victorias secret fashion show 08
alessandra ambrosio announces retirement from victorias secret fashion show 09
alessandra ambrosio announces retirement from victorias secret fashion show 10
alessandra ambrosio announces retirement from victorias secret fashion show 11
alessandra ambrosio announces retirement from victorias secret fashion show 12
alessandra ambrosio announces retirement from victorias secret fashion show 13
alessandra ambrosio announces retirement from victorias secret fashion show 14
alessandra ambrosio announces retirement from victorias secret fashion show 15
alessandra ambrosio announces retirement from victorias secret fashion show 16
alessandra ambrosio announces retirement from victorias secret fashion show 17
alessandra ambrosio announces retirement from victorias secret fashion show 18
alessandra ambrosio announces retirement from victorias secret fashion show 19
alessandra ambrosio announces retirement from victorias secret fashion show 20
alessandra ambrosio announces retirement from victorias secret fashion show 21
alessandra ambrosio announces retirement from victorias secret fashion show 22

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Alessandra Ambrosio, Victoria's Secret

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Amber Heard just reunited with one of her exes - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens shares thoughts on High School Musical TV series - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why celebs are standing up for Alyssa Milano - TooFab
  • Trump reacts to Al Franken harassment claim - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron sends support to longtime friend Jordan Fisher - Just Jared Jr