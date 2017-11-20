Alessandra Ambrosio Announces Retirement from Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Alessandra Ambrosio just walked in her final fashion show for Victoria’s Secret.

The 36-year-old model has announced that she is retiring from the lingerie brand’s fashion show after 17 years of walking in the show.

Alessandra told ET that she plans to spend time focusing on her swimsuit line Ale by Alessandra and working on her acting career. You can currently see her on the big screen in Daddy’s Home 2.

Ale brought her nine-year-old daughter Anja to the fashion show to watch her final runway moment with Victoria’s Secret. You can catch the show on TV when it airs on November 28 on CBS.

