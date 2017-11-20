Alessandra Ambrosio & Lily Aldridge Walk the Runway Together at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017!

Alessandra Ambrosio and Lily Aldridge strut down the runway together during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show held at the Mercedes-Benz Arena on Monday (November 20) in Shanghai, China.

The longtime Angels both wore two different looks during the show and they both looked so fierce!

This is Alessandra‘s 16th time walking in the show while Lily is marking her 8th appearance in the show.

Make sure to tune in for the CBS special on November 28 to watch the full show!

