Top Stories
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 in Shanghai - Full Coverage!

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 in Shanghai - Full Coverage!

2017 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

2017 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Is Kendall Jenner Walking in Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017?

Is Kendall Jenner Walking in Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017?

Sylvester Stallone's Ex-Wife Defends Him Against Sexual Assault Allegations

Sylvester Stallone's Ex-Wife Defends Him Against Sexual Assault Allegations

Mon, 20 November 2017 at 2:30 pm

Alessandra Ambrosio's Daughter Anja Joins Her at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show After Party!

Alessandra Ambrosio's Daughter Anja Joins Her at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show After Party!

Alessandra Ambrosio walks the pink carpet with her nine-year-old daughter Anja at the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show After Party on Monday night (November 20) in Shanghai, China.

The 36-year-old model, who is one of the longest-running Angels, announced that she is retiring after the show this year so this was her final runway for the brand!

Alessandra rocked two sexy looks while strutting down the runway. It was probably so special to have her daughter in the audience for her final show!

FYI: Alessandra is wearing a Versace dress.
Just Jared on Facebook
alessandra ambrosios daughter anja joins her at after party 01
alessandra ambrosios daughter anja joins her at after party 02
alessandra ambrosios daughter anja joins her at after party 03
alessandra ambrosios daughter anja joins her at after party 04
alessandra ambrosios daughter anja joins her at after party 05
alessandra ambrosios daughter anja joins her at after party 06
alessandra ambrosios daughter anja joins her at after party 07
alessandra ambrosios daughter anja joins her at after party 08
alessandra ambrosios daughter anja joins her at after party 09

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Alessandra Ambrosio, Anja Mazur, Celebrity Babies

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Amber Heard just reunited with one of her exes - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens shares thoughts on High School Musical TV series - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why celebs are standing up for Alyssa Milano - TooFab
  • Trump reacts to Al Franken harassment claim - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron sends support to longtime friend Jordan Fisher - Just Jared Jr