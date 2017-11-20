Alessandra Ambrosio's Daughter Anja Joins Her at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show After Party!

Alessandra Ambrosio walks the pink carpet with her nine-year-old daughter Anja at the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show After Party on Monday night (November 20) in Shanghai, China.

The 36-year-old model, who is one of the longest-running Angels, announced that she is retiring after the show this year so this was her final runway for the brand!

Alessandra rocked two sexy looks while strutting down the runway. It was probably so special to have her daughter in the audience for her final show!

FYI: Alessandra is wearing a Versace dress.