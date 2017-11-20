Alessia Cara Joins Zedd at AMAs 2017 for a Performance of 'Stay' - Watch!

Alessia Cara hits a high note during her performance at the 2017 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (November 19) in Los Angeles.

The 21-year-old entertainer looked stunning in a lavender gown during her performance of “Stay” alongside Zedd.

Alessia and Zedd took a different approach to their hit dance song as Zedd played the piano while they were accompanied by violinists.

Earlier in the night, Alessia rocked a cool, black jumpsuit as she arrived on the red carpet.

