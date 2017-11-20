Top Stories
2017 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Jeffrey Tambor Exits 'Transparent' Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations (Statement)

Who Is the Best On Screen Couple? Vote Now!

Find Out Why Taylor Swift Is Doing Major Construction on Her Beverly Hills Home

Mon, 20 November 2017 at 12:47 am

Alessia Cara Joins Zedd at AMAs 2017 for a Performance of 'Stay' - Watch!

Alessia Cara hits a high note during her performance at the 2017 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (November 19) in Los Angeles.

The 21-year-old entertainer looked stunning in a lavender gown during her performance of “Stay” alongside Zedd.

Alessia and Zedd took a different approach to their hit dance song as Zedd played the piano while they were accompanied by violinists.

Earlier in the night, Alessia rocked a cool, black jumpsuit as she arrived on the red carpet.

Watch the performance below!
