Armie Hammer Talks Hollywood's Sexual Misconduct Double Standard, Calls Out Casey Affleck's Oscar Win

Armie Hammer shows off his biceps on the cover of THR‘s new issue.

Here's what the 31-year-old Call Me By Your Name actor had to share:

On Nate Parker and Casey Affleck‘s sexual misconduct allegations: ““Nate had the stuff in his past, which is heinous and tough to get beyond. I get that. But that was when he was 18 and now he’s in director jail. At the same time, the guy who went and won an Academy Award has three cases of sexual assault against him. And [Parker] had one incident — which was heinous and atrocious — but his entire life is affected in the worst possible way. And the other guy won the highest award you can get as an actor. It just doesn’t make sense, you know? I’m not saying Nate should not have been in trouble. I’m saying that they got in different levels of trouble. And that’s the disparity. It’s like there are two standards for how to deal with someone who has this kind of issue in their past, you know?”

On sexual abuse in Hollywood: “It’s been permissible for too long for people in positions of power to abuse, and for the powerless to be expected to just take it. The system seems to be shaken, and thank God.”

