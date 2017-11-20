Bella Hadid Stays Smiley in Sexy Red Dress at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show After Party!

Bella Hadid is all smiles while hitting the pink carpet for the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show After Party on Monday night (November 20) in Shanghai, China.

The 21-year-old model walked in the fashion show for the second year in a row and she took to Instagram to tell fans that she’s proud of herself for remembering to smile on the runway!

“🦋…this. just. happened. 🦋🤞🏼 (…SHE SMILES!!!!😝),” Bella captioned a photo of her with a big smile while walking in the show.

