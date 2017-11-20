Top Stories
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 in Shanghai - Full Coverage!

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 in Shanghai - Full Coverage!

2017 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

2017 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Is Kendall Jenner Walking in Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017?

Is Kendall Jenner Walking in Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017?

Sylvester Stallone's Ex-Wife Defends Him Against Sexual Assault Allegations

Sylvester Stallone's Ex-Wife Defends Him Against Sexual Assault Allegations

Mon, 20 November 2017 at 3:18 pm

Bella Hadid Stays Smiley in Sexy Red Dress at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show After Party!

Bella Hadid Stays Smiley in Sexy Red Dress at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show After Party!

Bella Hadid is all smiles while hitting the pink carpet for the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show After Party on Monday night (November 20) in Shanghai, China.

The 21-year-old model walked in the fashion show for the second year in a row and she took to Instagram to tell fans that she’s proud of herself for remembering to smile on the runway!

“🦋…this. just. happened. 🦋🤞🏼 (…SHE SMILES!!!!😝),” Bella captioned a photo of her with a big smile while walking in the show.

10+ pictures inside of Bella Hadid at the after party…

Just Jared on Facebook
bella hadid victorias secret fashion show after party 01
bella hadid victorias secret fashion show after party 02
bella hadid victorias secret fashion show after party 03
bella hadid victorias secret fashion show after party 04
bella hadid victorias secret fashion show after party 05
bella hadid victorias secret fashion show after party 06
bella hadid victorias secret fashion show after party 07
bella hadid victorias secret fashion show after party 08
bella hadid victorias secret fashion show after party 09
bella hadid victorias secret fashion show after party 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Bella Hadid

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Amber Heard just reunited with one of her exes - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens shares thoughts on High School Musical TV series - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why celebs are standing up for Alyssa Milano - TooFab
  • Trump reacts to Al Franken harassment claim - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron sends support to longtime friend Jordan Fisher - Just Jared Jr