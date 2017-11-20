Top Stories
2017 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Victoria's Secret Angels Prep in Hair & Makeup for Shanghai Show 2017!

Who Is the Best On Screen Couple? Vote Now!

Find Out Why Taylor Swift Is Doing Major Construction on Her Beverly Hills Home

Mon, 20 November 2017 at 8:44 am

Bella Hadid Walks the Runway at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

Bella Hadid looks so angelic walking the runway at the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show held at the Mercedes-Benz Arena on Monday (November 20) in Shanghai, China.

The 21-year-old model wore two different looks on the runway for the annual show, which will air on CBS on Tuesday (November 28).

PHOTOS: Check out more pics from the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

“Let’s DO THIS!!!!!!!!!!!!” Bella wrote on her Instagram account before the show started.

This is Bella‘s second time walking the runway at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Her sister Gigi announced she was not walking in the show last week.
Photos: Getty
2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Bella Hadid

