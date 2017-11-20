Bella Hadid Walks the Runway at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

Bella Hadid looks so angelic walking the runway at the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show held at the Mercedes-Benz Arena on Monday (November 20) in Shanghai, China.

The 21-year-old model wore two different looks on the runway for the annual show, which will air on CBS on Tuesday (November 28).

“Let’s DO THIS!!!!!!!!!!!!” Bella wrote on her Instagram account before the show started.

This is Bella‘s second time walking the runway at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Her sister Gigi announced she was not walking in the show last week.