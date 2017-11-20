Bruno Mars Debuts Trailer for His CBS Concert Special!

Bruno Mars‘ upcoming 24K Magic Live at the Apollo concert special will be airing on CBS next week and the trailer just debuted!

The special will be airing on Wednesday (November 29) at 10/9c on CBS.

Bruno taped the special at the Apollo Theater in New York City and he kicks off the show by performing on the landmark marquee outside of the venue.

The special features some never-before-seen stage performances throughout the broadcast and follows Bruno and his band the Hooligans as they take to the streets, visiting, singing and entertaining locals in some fun moments!



Bruno Mars – Live At The Apollo Theater [Official Trailer]