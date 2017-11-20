Catherine Zeta-Jones Looks Glam at Walpole British Luxury Awards 2017

Catherine Zeta-Jones rocked an elegant look at the 2017 Walpole British Luxury Awards!

The 48-year-old actress hosted the event held at Dorchester Hotel on Monday (November 20) in London, England.

She wore a beaded black dress with silver and blue details and a plunging neckline, completing her classic look with danging earrings and styling her hair in a curled up-do.

Over the weekend, Catherine celebrated her 17th wedding anniversary with Michael Douglas with a sweet Instagram post.

