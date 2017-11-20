Top Stories
Jennifer Garner Spills On Her Dating Life After Ben Affleck Split

Every Model Who Walked in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 in Shanghai - Full Coverage!

2017 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Mon, 20 November 2017 at 9:21 pm

Catherine Zeta-Jones Looks Glam at Walpole British Luxury Awards 2017

Catherine Zeta-Jones rocked an elegant look at the 2017 Walpole British Luxury Awards!

The 48-year-old actress hosted the event held at Dorchester Hotel on Monday (November 20) in London, England.

She wore a beaded black dress with silver and blue details and a plunging neckline, completing her classic look with danging earrings and styling her hair in a curled up-do.

Over the weekend, Catherine celebrated her 17th wedding anniversary with Michael Douglas with a sweet Instagram post.

