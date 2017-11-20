Charles Manson Dead - Mass-Murder Mastermind & Cult Leader Dies at 83

Charles Manson has died at the age of 83.

The cult leader and criminal, who infamously orchestrated a murder spree of several people including Sharon Tate, died on Sunday (November 20) according to Sharon‘s sister, Debra Tate.

Charles was treated for intestinal bleeding back in January and needed surgery, but it was deemed too risky.

Charles was in prison since being arrested in 1969 for the Tate–LaBianca Murders. He was convicted of conspiracy to commit the murders carried out by his cult, dubbed the Manson Family.

He was meant to receive the death penalty in 1971, but it was ruled unconstitutional. Instead, he received nine consecutive life sentences.

The families of all his victims are being contacted by the prison, according to TMZ.