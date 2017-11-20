Charlie Rose Apologizes After Being Accused of Sexual Harassment By Multiple Women

Charlie Rose has been accused of sexual harassment by eight different women.

The 75-year-old journalist and talk show host reportedly made unwanted sexual advances toward the women according to a report from The Washington Post.

The women, who range from age 21 to 37, say that Charlie made lewd phone calls, exposed himself and or groped their bodies during incidents occurring from 1990 to 2011.

Following the accusations, Charlie released a statement apologizing for his actions.

“In my 45 years in journalism, I have prided myself on being an advocate for the careers of the women with whom I have worked. Nevertheless, in the past few days, claims have been made about my behavior toward some former female colleagues,” Charlie said.

He added, “It is essential that these women know I hear them and that I deeply apologize for my inappropriate behavior. I am greatly embarrassed. I have behaved insensitively at times, and I accept responsibility for that, though I do not believe that all of these allegations are accurate. I always felt that I was pursuing shared feelings, even though I now realize I was mistaken.”

Charlie has since be suspended by CBS and his PBS show has halted production.

“I have learned a great deal as a result of these events, and I hope others will too. All of us, including me, are coming to a newer and deeper recognition of the pain caused by conduct in the past, and have come to a profound new respect for women and their lives.”