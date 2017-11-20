Top Stories
Mon, 20 November 2017 at 1:30 pm

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Are Couple Goals at Lakers Game

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Are Couple Goals at Lakers Game

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen had a date night while courtside at the Lakers game!

The pair looked so cute while watching the Lakers take on the Denver Nuggets at the Staples Center on Sunday evening (November 19) in Los Angeles. At one point, John leaned over and gave Chrissy a sweet kiss on her forehead. She was also seen resting her head on his shoulder. Sweet!

While at the game, it appears as if Chrissy may not have been super invested in watching. She posted a video of what was keeping her occupied during the game. Watch below!
Photos: Getty
