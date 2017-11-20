Chrissy Teigen Tearfully Apologizes For Missing Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Chrissy Teigen isn’t actually in Shanghai for the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show but she’s having a lot of fun trying to convince fans she’s there!

Over the weekend, the 31-year-old model documented a fake day in the Chinese city as she chatted about working out and walking the VSFS runway.

In the end, Chrissy ended up “missing her wake up call” and had to “skip” the show!

“It turns out the Victoria’s Secret fashion show was yesterday and someone (clearly jealous of me) cancelled my wake up call they will be hearing from my lawyers,” Chrissy jokingly tweeted.

She later shared videos crying about missing the show but it looks like she was just chopping some onions that made her tear up!

“I just want to say, I’m so sorry I let down my fans by not being in this show. I can’t believe I woke up late…and now I’m cutting onions but I’m still upset,” Chrissy tearfully explained as part of the joke.

Check out her videos below…

