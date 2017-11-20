Top Stories
2017 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

2017 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Victoria's Secret Angels Prep in Hair &amp; Makeup for Shanghai Show 2017!

Victoria's Secret Angels Prep in Hair & Makeup for Shanghai Show 2017!

Who Is the Best On Screen Couple? Vote Now!

Who Is the Best On Screen Couple? Vote Now!

Find Out Why Taylor Swift Is Doing Major Construction on Her Beverly Hills Home

Find Out Why Taylor Swift Is Doing Major Construction on Her Beverly Hills Home

Mon, 20 November 2017 at 2:37 am

Christina Milian Looks Cute While Grabbing Dinner With Friends in LA!

Christina Milian Looks Cute While Grabbing Dinner With Friends in LA!

Christina Milian looks fashionable while squeezing in a dinner break!

The 36-year-old singer and actress was spotted out dining with some friends on Sunday (November 19) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of

Christina looked like she was in great spirits, smiling as she walked out alongside her friends.

“Sunday feels like…” she wrote on Twitter, showing off her hot outfit in a short video clip.

“Then everything just stopped.. #sunday #bliss #myhappyplace #views #ontopoftheworld #mylove,” she also captioned a photo on her Instagram hours before enjoying a gorgeous view in Cannes.
Just Jared on Facebook
christina milian 2017 01
christina milian 2017 02
christina milian 2017 03
christina milian 2017 04
christina milian 2017 05

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Christina Milian

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Amber Heard just reunited with one of her exes - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens shares thoughts on High School Musical TV series - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why celebs are standing up for Alyssa Milano - TooFab
  • Trump reacts to Al Franken harassment claim - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron sends support to longtime friend Jordan Fisher - Just Jared Jr