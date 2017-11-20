Christina Milian Looks Cute While Grabbing Dinner With Friends in LA!

Christina Milian looks fashionable while squeezing in a dinner break!

The 36-year-old singer and actress was spotted out dining with some friends on Sunday (November 19) in Los Angeles.

Christina looked like she was in great spirits, smiling as she walked out alongside her friends.

“Sunday feels like…” she wrote on Twitter, showing off her hot outfit in a short video clip.

“Then everything just stopped.. #sunday #bliss #myhappyplace #views #ontopoftheworld #mylove,” she also captioned a photo on her Instagram hours before enjoying a gorgeous view in Cannes.