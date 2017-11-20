Top Stories
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 in Shanghai - Full Coverage!

2017 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Is Kendall Jenner Walking in Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017?

Sylvester Stallone's Ex-Wife Defends Him Against Sexual Assault Allegations

Mon, 20 November 2017 at 4:00 pm

'Dancing with the Stars' 2017 Finale Songs & Dances List!

'Dancing with the Stars' 2017 Finale Songs & Dances List!

The two night Dancing with the Stars finale event kicks off tonight, and we’re in for a big treat!

Tonight, Julianne Hough will make her return as a guest judge, and the four remaining celebs and their pro partners will each perform two dances. The remaining celebs are Jordan Fisher, Frankie Muniz, Drew Scott, and Lindsey Stirling.

The first dance will be a a Redemption dance (paso doblé, foxtrot, Charleston or quickstep), and the second will be a Freestyle dance.

At the end of the night, based on scores and votes from last Monday, one couple will be eliminated.

Check out the full song and dance list below!

Drew Scott & Emma Slater
Redemption: Paso Doblé – “Get Ready” by Rayelle
Freestyle: “The Ding-Dong Daddy of the D-Car Line” by Cherry Poppin’ Daddies

Frankie Muniz & Witney Carson
Redemption: Foxtrot – “I Won’t Dance” by Frank Sinatra
Freestyle: “Run Boy Run” by Woodkid

Jordan Fisher & Lindsay Arnold
Redemption: Charleston – “Bad Man” by Pitbull feat. Robin Thicke, Joe Perry and Travis Barker
Freestyle: “Puttin’ on the Ritz 2017 (Jazzy Radio Mix)” by Taco feat. tomX

Lindsey Stirling & Mark Ballas
Redemption: Quickstep – “Barflies at the Beach” by Royal Crown Revue
Freestyle: ”Remember the Name” by Fort Minor feat. Styles of Beyond/“Palladio” by Escala (Medley)
