'Dancing with the Stars' 2017 Finale Songs & Dances List!

The two night Dancing with the Stars finale event kicks off tonight, and we’re in for a big treat!

Tonight, Julianne Hough will make her return as a guest judge, and the four remaining celebs and their pro partners will each perform two dances. The remaining celebs are Jordan Fisher, Frankie Muniz, Drew Scott, and Lindsey Stirling.

The first dance will be a a Redemption dance (paso doblé, foxtrot, Charleston or quickstep), and the second will be a Freestyle dance.

At the end of the night, based on scores and votes from last Monday, one couple will be eliminated.

Check out the full song and dance list below!…

Drew Scott & Emma Slater

Redemption: Paso Doblé – “Get Ready” by Rayelle

Freestyle: “The Ding-Dong Daddy of the D-Car Line” by Cherry Poppin’ Daddies

Frankie Muniz & Witney Carson

Redemption: Foxtrot – “I Won’t Dance” by Frank Sinatra

Freestyle: “Run Boy Run” by Woodkid

Jordan Fisher & Lindsay Arnold

Redemption: Charleston – “Bad Man” by Pitbull feat. Robin Thicke, Joe Perry and Travis Barker

Freestyle: “Puttin’ on the Ritz 2017 (Jazzy Radio Mix)” by Taco feat. tomX

Lindsey Stirling & Mark Ballas

Redemption: Quickstep – “Barflies at the Beach” by Royal Crown Revue

Freestyle: ”Remember the Name” by Fort Minor feat. Styles of Beyond/“Palladio” by Escala (Medley)