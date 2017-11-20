Top Stories
Every Model Who Walked in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

Every Model Who Walked in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

Jennifer Garner Spills On Her Dating Life After Ben Affleck Split

Jennifer Garner Spills On Her Dating Life After Ben Affleck Split

Chrissy Teigen Tearfully Apologizes For Missing Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Chrissy Teigen Tearfully Apologizes For Missing Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Sylvester Stallone's Ex-Wife Defends Him Against Sexual Assault Allegations

Sylvester Stallone's Ex-Wife Defends Him Against Sexual Assault Allegations

Mon, 20 November 2017 at 9:48 pm

'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2017 Week 10 Recap - See the Scores!

'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2017 Week 10 Recap - See the Scores!

SPOILER ALERT – Don’t continue reading if you don’t want to see the full recap from tonight’s Dancing with the Stars!

Dancing With The Stars just wrapped up the tenth and final week of season 25 and the scores are in!

On the first night of this week’s finals, the couples were tasked with performing a redemption dance and a freestyle.

This season’s judges – Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli along with Julianne Hough – gave their opinion of the couple’s dances and the scores were finalized.

Click inside to see all of the scores…

First Dance:

Jordan & Lindsay – 40 out of 40
Frankie & Witney – 38 out of 40
Drew & Emma – 36 out of 40
Lindsey & Mark – 40 out of 40

Second Dance:

Jordan & Lindsay – 40 out of 40
Frankie & Witney – 38 out of 40
Drew & Emma – 39 out of 40
Lindsey & Mark – 40 out of 40
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Dancing With the Stars

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Amber Heard just reunited with one of her exes - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens shares thoughts on High School Musical TV series - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why celebs are standing up for Alyssa Milano - TooFab
  • Trump reacts to Al Franken harassment claim - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron sends support to longtime friend Jordan Fisher - Just Jared Jr