'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2017 Week 10 Recap - See the Scores!

SPOILER ALERT – Don’t continue reading if you don’t want to see the full recap from tonight’s Dancing with the Stars!

Dancing With The Stars just wrapped up the tenth and final week of season 25 and the scores are in!

On the first night of this week’s finals, the couples were tasked with performing a redemption dance and a freestyle.

This season’s judges – Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli along with Julianne Hough – gave their opinion of the couple’s dances and the scores were finalized.

Click inside to see all of the scores…



First Dance:

Jordan & Lindsay – 40 out of 40

Frankie & Witney – 38 out of 40

Drew & Emma – 36 out of 40

Lindsey & Mark – 40 out of 40

Second Dance:

Jordan & Lindsay – 40 out of 40

Frankie & Witney – 38 out of 40

Drew & Emma – 39 out of 40

Lindsey & Mark – 40 out of 40