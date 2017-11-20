Top Stories
Mon, 20 November 2017 at 3:48 pm

David Beckham & Son Romeo Watch a Tennis Match with Rami Malek!

David Beckham & Son Romeo Watch a Tennis Match with Rami Malek!

David Beckham and his son Romeo love watching tennis matches together!

The 42-year-old former soccer player took Romeo, 15, to the 2017 Nitto ATP World Tour Finals on Sunday night (November 19) at the O2 Arena in London, England.

The father-son duo sat next to Rami Malek while watching Grigor Dimitrov win the men’s singles final.

David and Romeo are often spotted at tennis tournaments around the world.

“What a match !! Well played @david__goffin @grigordimitrov 🎾 well deserved win 🎾🎾,” Romeo wrote on Instagram after the match ended on Sunday.
