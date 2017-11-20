Della Reese Dead - 'Touched By an Angel' Star, Accomplished Singer Passes Away at 86

Della Reese has passed away at the age of 86.

The multi-talented entertainer starred on the hit series Touched By an Angel in the role of Tess, and was an accomplished singer.

“On behalf of her husband, Franklin Lett, and all her friends and family, I share with you the news that our beloved Della Reese has passed away peacefully at her California home last evening surrounded by love. She was an incredible wife, mother, grandmother, friend, and pastor, as well as an award-winning actress and singer. Through her life and work she touched and inspired the lives of millions of people,” her co-star Roma Downey told People in a statement. “She was a mother to me and I had the privilege of working with her side by side for so many years on Touched By an Angel. I know heaven has a brand new angel this day. Della Reese will be forever in our hearts. Rest In Peace, sweet angel. We love you.”

Della passed on Sunday (November 19), and leaves behind husband Franklin Lett and kids James, Franklin, and Dominique. Our thoughts are with Della‘s loved ones during this time.