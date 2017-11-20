Denzel Washington & Carmen Ejogo Attend 'Roman J. Israel' Screening in NYC

Denzel Washington suited up for a screening of his new movie Roman J. Israel, Esq. tonight!

The 62-year-old actor hit the red carpet at the event held at Henry R. Luce Auditorium at Brookfield Place on Monday (November 20) in New York City.

He was joined by his co-star Carmen Ejogo, as well as writer and director Dan Gilroy, Amanda Warren, Sam Gilroy, and Elisa Perry.

Brandon Victor Dixon, Alex Lundqvist, Jeffrey Wright, and Rosie Perez also stepped out to show their support, along with Carmen and Jeffrey‘s daughter TK.

Denzel both stars in and produced the crime drama, set to hit theaters on November 22. He plays Roman Israel, a driven, idealistic defense attorney who, through a tumultuous series of events, finds himself in a crisis that leads to extreme action.

FYI: Elisa is wearing a BCBG dress with Vince Camuto shoes.

20+ pictures inside of Denzel Washington and more at the screening…