Every Model Who Walked in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

Jennifer Garner Spills On Her Dating Life After Ben Affleck Split

Chrissy Teigen Tearfully Apologizes For Missing Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Sylvester Stallone's Ex-Wife Defends Him Against Sexual Assault Allegations

Mon, 20 November 2017 at 9:45 pm

Drew Scott Earns His First Tens During 'DWTS' Finale (Video)

Drew Scott Earns His First Tens During 'DWTS' Finale (Video)

Drew Scott almost received a perfect score for the first time on Dancing With the Stars!

The 39-year-old Property Brothers star received a 39 out of 40 points for his freestyle dance during night one of the finale on Monday (November 20) in Los Angeles.

Drew and his partner Emma Slater received 36 out of 40 points for their first dance, which was their second attempt at a Paso doble.

“How did you like that FREESTYLE!? Our dances are done, now we need your VOTES!! TeamHotProperty.com or 1-800-868-3404. Retweet to help us spread the word. Thank you, we ❤️ you!” Drew tweeted after performing.

Watch the videos below!

Click inside to watch the other performance…

