Elsa Hosk & Sara Sampaio Join More Angels at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017!

Sara Sampaio and Elsa Hosk strike poses at the end of the runway while walking in the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show held at the Mercedes-Benz Arena on Monday (November 20) in Shanghai, China.

The ladies were joined in the show by fellow Angels Romee Strijd, Josephine Skriver, and Jasmine Tookes.

This is Sara‘s fourth show, Elsa‘s sixth, Romee‘s third, Josephine‘s fourth, and Jasmine‘s fifth.

Jasmine had the honor of wearing the Fantasy Bra in last year’s show, which took place in Paris.

