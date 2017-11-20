Top Stories
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 in Shanghai - Full Coverage!

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 in Shanghai - Full Coverage!

2017 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

2017 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Is Kendall Jenner Walking in Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017?

Is Kendall Jenner Walking in Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017?

Sylvester Stallone's Ex-Wife Defends Him Against Sexual Assault Allegations

Sylvester Stallone's Ex-Wife Defends Him Against Sexual Assault Allegations

Mon, 20 November 2017 at 9:22 am

Elsa Hosk & Sara Sampaio Join More Angels at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017!

Elsa Hosk & Sara Sampaio Join More Angels at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017!

Sara Sampaio and Elsa Hosk strike poses at the end of the runway while walking in the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show held at the Mercedes-Benz Arena on Monday (November 20) in Shanghai, China.

The ladies were joined in the show by fellow Angels Romee Strijd, Josephine Skriver, and Jasmine Tookes.

PHOTOS: Check out more pics from the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

This is Sara‘s fourth show, Elsa‘s sixth, Romee‘s third, Josephine‘s fourth, and Jasmine‘s fifth.

Jasmine had the honor of wearing the Fantasy Bra in last year’s show, which took place in Paris.

20+ pictures inside of the ladies walking the Victoria’s Secret runway…

Just Jared on Facebook
elsa hosk sara sampaio victorias secret fashion show 2017 01
elsa hosk sara sampaio victorias secret fashion show 2017 02
elsa hosk sara sampaio victorias secret fashion show 2017 03
elsa hosk sara sampaio victorias secret fashion show 2017 04
elsa hosk sara sampaio victorias secret fashion show 2017 05
elsa hosk sara sampaio victorias secret fashion show 2017 06
elsa hosk sara sampaio victorias secret fashion show 2017 07
elsa hosk sara sampaio victorias secret fashion show 2017 08
elsa hosk sara sampaio victorias secret fashion show 2017 09
elsa hosk sara sampaio victorias secret fashion show 2017 10
elsa hosk sara sampaio victorias secret fashion show 2017 11
elsa hosk sara sampaio victorias secret fashion show 2017 12
elsa hosk sara sampaio victorias secret fashion show 2017 13
elsa hosk sara sampaio victorias secret fashion show 2017 14
elsa hosk sara sampaio victorias secret fashion show 2017 15
elsa hosk sara sampaio victorias secret fashion show 2017 16
elsa hosk sara sampaio victorias secret fashion show 2017 17
elsa hosk sara sampaio victorias secret fashion show 2017 18
elsa hosk sara sampaio victorias secret fashion show 2017 19
elsa hosk sara sampaio victorias secret fashion show 2017 20

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skriver, Romee Strijd, Sara Sampaio, Victoria's Secret

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Amber Heard just reunited with one of her exes - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens shares thoughts on High School Musical TV series - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why celebs are standing up for Alyssa Milano - TooFab
  • Trump reacts to Al Franken harassment claim - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron sends support to longtime friend Jordan Fisher - Just Jared Jr