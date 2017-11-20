Top Stories
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 in Shanghai - Full Coverage!

2017 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Is Kendall Jenner Walking in Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017?

Sylvester Stallone's Ex-Wife Defends Him Against Sexual Assault Allegations

Mon, 20 November 2017 at 7:34 pm

Every Model Who Walked in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

Every Model Who Walked in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

We already have shown you the highlights from the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, but now we want to make sure to put the spotlight on the more than 50 models who walked in the show!

The show took place on Monday (November 20) at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai, China and it will air on TV in the U.S. on Tuesday, November 28 on CBS.

All of the current Victoria’s Secret Angels, sans Behati Prinsloo who is pregnant with her second child, walked in the show. The other 13 current Angels are Lily Aldridge, Alessandra Ambrosio, Taylor Hill, Elsa Hosk, Martha Hunt, Adriana Lima, Stella Maxwell, Lais Ribeiro, Sara Sampaio, Josephine Skriver, Romee Strijd, Candice Swanepoel, and Jasmine Tookes.

Karlie Kloss made her highly anticipated return to the runway following a break from the past two shows.

Click through the slideshow to see every model who walked the runway…

Photos: Getty
