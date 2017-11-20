Top Stories
Every Model Who Walked in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

Every Model Who Walked in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

Jennifer Garner Spills On Her Dating Life After Ben Affleck Split

Jennifer Garner Spills On Her Dating Life After Ben Affleck Split

Chrissy Teigen Tearfully Apologizes For Missing Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Chrissy Teigen Tearfully Apologizes For Missing Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Sylvester Stallone's Ex-Wife Defends Him Against Sexual Assault Allegations

Sylvester Stallone's Ex-Wife Defends Him Against Sexual Assault Allegations

Mon, 20 November 2017 at 10:11 pm

Frankie Muniz Wins Us Over with 'DWTS' Finale Dances (Video)

Frankie Muniz Wins Us Over with 'DWTS' Finale Dances (Video)

Frankie Muniz made us love him even more with his performances on night one of the Dancing With the Stars finale!

The 31-year-old former Malcolm in the Middle actor did two dances with his partner Witney Carson during the taping on Monday (November 20) in Los Angeles.

Frankie earned 38 out of 40 points for both of the dances. The first was a redemption performances of a foxtrot and the second was a freestyle.

“Wow, I love dancing!!! Dance one done and I’m so happy with how it went! Get voting now, these…” Frankie tweeted after he danced.

Click inside to watch the other performance…

Just Jared on Facebook
frankie muniz dancing with the stars finale 01
frankie muniz dancing with the stars finale 02
frankie muniz dancing with the stars finale 03

Photos: ABC, @DancingABC
Posted to: Dancing With the Stars, Frankie Muniz, Witney Carson

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Amber Heard just reunited with one of her exes - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens shares thoughts on High School Musical TV series - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why celebs are standing up for Alyssa Milano - TooFab
  • Trump reacts to Al Franken harassment claim - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron sends support to longtime friend Jordan Fisher - Just Jared Jr