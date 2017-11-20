Frankie Muniz Wins Us Over with 'DWTS' Finale Dances (Video)

Frankie Muniz made us love him even more with his performances on night one of the Dancing With the Stars finale!

The 31-year-old former Malcolm in the Middle actor did two dances with his partner Witney Carson during the taping on Monday (November 20) in Los Angeles.

Frankie earned 38 out of 40 points for both of the dances. The first was a redemption performances of a foxtrot and the second was a freestyle.

“Wow, I love dancing!!! Dance one done and I’m so happy with how it went! Get voting now, these…” Frankie tweeted after he danced.

