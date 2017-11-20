Get to Know 'Marvel's Runaways' Actress Lyrica Okano with These 10 Fun Facts (Exclusive)
Lyrica Okano is one of the stars of the new Hulu series Marvel’s Runaways and we caught up with her before tomorrow’s big premiere!
The 23-year-old actress opened up to us about some interesting facts you probably don’t know about her.
“Working on Marvel’s Runaways has really been an eye-opening experience. I feel like I’ve worked out my past demons as a teenager from working on Nico,” she shared. “We have a lot in common. I guess, life is strange that way. It really does find a way to come full circle.”
Here are the 10 Fun Facts:
- 1. I was on the USA National Team for Rhythmic Gymnastics.
- 2. I have a black belt in Karate.
- 3. I don’t know how to swim.
- 4. I don’t know how to drive.
- 5. I once ran all over New York City, shooting an improvisational audition tape in which I had to pretend that I was farting on people. I booked the job! But then, it ended up getting cut from the film…
- 6. I lived in Japan for two years.
- 7. I only know how to focus on one thing at a time.
- 8. Anything related to cats calms me down.
- 9. I’m pretty proud of the fact that I know how to finish a Rubik’s Cube! It’s even on my resume…
- 10. Favorite thing to wear: pjs.
Make sure to watch the premiere of Marvel’s Runaways on Hulu on Tuesday (November 21).