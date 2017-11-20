Grigor Dimitrov Dedicates His ATP Win to Nicole Scherzinger!

Grigor Dimitrov beams with pride while holding his trophy into the air after winning the men’s singles final at the 2017 Nitto ATP World Tour on Sunday (November 19) at the O2 Arena in London, England.

The 26-year-old tennis player had the sweetest things to say about his girlfriend Nicole Scherzinger, 39, after the match!

“I want to thank one person here, my girlfriend Nicole,” he said. “She’s somewhere hiding. She deserves quite a bit of credit this week, she’s been amazing.”

Nicole has also been working in London lately. She’s judging the current season of The X Factor!