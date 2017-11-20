Top Stories
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 in Shanghai - Full Coverage!

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 in Shanghai - Full Coverage!

2017 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

2017 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Is Kendall Jenner Walking in Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017?

Is Kendall Jenner Walking in Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017?

Sylvester Stallone's Ex-Wife Defends Him Against Sexual Assault Allegations

Sylvester Stallone's Ex-Wife Defends Him Against Sexual Assault Allegations

Mon, 20 November 2017 at 4:48 pm

Grigor Dimitrov Dedicates His ATP Win to Nicole Scherzinger!

Grigor Dimitrov Dedicates His ATP Win to Nicole Scherzinger!

Grigor Dimitrov beams with pride while holding his trophy into the air after winning the men’s singles final at the 2017 Nitto ATP World Tour on Sunday (November 19) at the O2 Arena in London, England.

The 26-year-old tennis player had the sweetest things to say about his girlfriend Nicole Scherzinger, 39, after the match!

“I want to thank one person here, my girlfriend Nicole,” he said. “She’s somewhere hiding. She deserves quite a bit of credit this week, she’s been amazing.”

Nicole has also been working in London lately. She’s judging the current season of The X Factor!
Just Jared on Facebook
grigor dimitrov dedicates his atp win to nicole scherzinger 01
grigor dimitrov dedicates his atp win to nicole scherzinger 02
grigor dimitrov dedicates his atp win to nicole scherzinger 03
grigor dimitrov dedicates his atp win to nicole scherzinger 04
grigor dimitrov dedicates his atp win to nicole scherzinger 05
grigor dimitrov dedicates his atp win to nicole scherzinger 06
grigor dimitrov dedicates his atp win to nicole scherzinger 07
grigor dimitrov dedicates his atp win to nicole scherzinger 08
grigor dimitrov dedicates his atp win to nicole scherzinger 09
grigor dimitrov dedicates his atp win to nicole scherzinger 10
grigor dimitrov dedicates his atp win to nicole scherzinger 11
grigor dimitrov dedicates his atp win to nicole scherzinger 12
grigor dimitrov dedicates his atp win to nicole scherzinger 13
grigor dimitrov dedicates his atp win to nicole scherzinger 14
grigor dimitrov dedicates his atp win to nicole scherzinger 15
grigor dimitrov dedicates his atp win to nicole scherzinger 16
grigor dimitrov dedicates his atp win to nicole scherzinger 17
grigor dimitrov dedicates his atp win to nicole scherzinger 18
grigor dimitrov dedicates his atp win to nicole scherzinger 19
grigor dimitrov dedicates his atp win to nicole scherzinger 20
grigor dimitrov dedicates his atp win to nicole scherzinger 21
grigor dimitrov dedicates his atp win to nicole scherzinger 22
grigor dimitrov dedicates his atp win to nicole scherzinger 23

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Grigor Dimitrov, Nicole Scherzinger

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Amber Heard just reunited with one of her exes - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens shares thoughts on High School Musical TV series - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why celebs are standing up for Alyssa Milano - TooFab
  • Trump reacts to Al Franken harassment claim - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron sends support to longtime friend Jordan Fisher - Just Jared Jr