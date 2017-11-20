Top Stories
Mon, 20 November 2017 at 3:05 pm

Gwen Stefani Brings Christmas To NYC with 'Today' Show Performances!

Gwen Stefani Brings Christmas To NYC with 'Today' Show Performances!

Gwen Stefani is kicking off the holiday season early in New York City!

The 48-year-old entertainer flipped the switch at the Empire State Building’s Symbolic Lighting Ceremony to promote the 2017 Holiday Light Show and her upcoming NBC special You Make It Feel Like Christmas, which is set to be “a modern take on the traditional Christmas specials that we all grew up with and love.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gwen Stefani

That same day, Gwen was spotted making her way inside the NBC studios to perform some of her Christmas songs on The Today Show.

Gwen performed “Santa Baby,” “Christmas Eve” and “When I Was A Little Girl,” which she said was inspired by her boyfriend Blake Shelton – Watch below!
Credit: Starpix, Marion Curtis; Photos: SplashNewsOnline, Backgrid USA
Posted to: Gwen Stefani

