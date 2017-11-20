Gwen Stefani Reveals What Heartbreak Has Taught Her

Gwen Stefani is on the cover of Marie Claire‘s holiday issue, on newsstands November 28!

Here’s what the 48-year-old entertainer had to share with the mag:

On what she learned from heartbreak: “What I learned was that my heartbreak was supposed to happen, that it was my purpose to write about and share my story. I met at least 50 to 100 people before each show on my tour and got to hear that my truth and my story translated, and I feel very lucky and honored knowing that.”

On life with Blake Shelton on his ranch in Oklahoma: “It’s very tribal. Blake has a sister, she comes with her kids. We cook and get muddy and dirty. There are ATV’s. Being a mother of three boys, it’s kind of the perfect place. Everything is real now, whereas before, things didn’t seem so real.”

On what she wants to do next: “I would love to do something like [write a musical], just be a part of a writing thing, because that confidence has come back now, and I know I have something to offer. It used to be such a stress; there was so much doubt in me – now it’s like, ‘Well, just go and write and write a song.’”

FYI: Gwen is wearing David Koma on the cover.