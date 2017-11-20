Top Stories
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 in Shanghai - Full Coverage!

2017 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Is Kendall Jenner Walking in Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017?

Sylvester Stallone's Ex-Wife Defends Him Against Sexual Assault Allegations

Mon, 20 November 2017

Gwen Stefani Reveals What Heartbreak Has Taught Her

Gwen Stefani Reveals What Heartbreak Has Taught Her

Gwen Stefani is on the cover of Marie Claire‘s holiday issue, on newsstands November 28!

Here’s what the 48-year-old entertainer had to share with the mag:

On what she learned from heartbreak: “What I learned was that my heartbreak was supposed to happen, that it was my purpose to write about and share my story. I met at least 50 to 100 people before each show on my tour and got to hear that my truth and my story translated, and I feel very lucky and honored knowing that.”

On life with Blake Shelton on his ranch in Oklahoma: “It’s very tribal. Blake has a sister, she comes with her kids. We cook and get muddy and dirty. There are ATV’s. Being a mother of three boys, it’s kind of the perfect place. Everything is real now, whereas before, things didn’t seem so real.”

On what she wants to do next: “I would love to do something like [write a musical], just be a part of a writing thing, because that confidence has come back now, and I know I have something to offer. It used to be such a stress; there was so much doubt in me – now it’s like, ‘Well, just go and write and write a song.’”

For more from Gwen, visit MarieClaire.com.

FYI: Gwen is wearing David Koma on the cover.
Credit: Kai Z Feng/Marie Claire
