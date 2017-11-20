Hilary Duff Cozies Up to Boyfriend Matthew Koma at the Dog Park!

Top Stories
Mon, 20 November 2017 at 5:00 am

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma are all smiles as the spend the afternoon together at the dog park on (Saturday 18) in Los Angeles.

The 30-year-old Younger actress looked cool in a leather jacket and leggings while the 30-year-old rocker looked cool in a bandana and black denim jacket for their outing.

The following day, the cute couple were spotted stepping out for a date at the farmers market with her 5-year-old son Luca (not pictured).

Later that day, Hilary took to Instagram to share a cute post “summing up” her Sunday with Luca!
