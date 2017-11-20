Hilary Duff Cozies Up to Boyfriend Matthew Koma at the Dog Park!

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma are all smiles as the spend the afternoon together at the dog park on (Saturday 18) in Los Angeles.

The 30-year-old Younger actress looked cool in a leather jacket and leggings while the 30-year-old rocker looked cool in a bandana and black denim jacket for their outing.

The following day, the cute couple were spotted stepping out for a date at the farmers market with her 5-year-old son Luca (not pictured).

Later that day, Hilary took to Instagram to share a cute post “summing up” her Sunday with Luca!