Every Model Who Walked in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

Jennifer Garner Spills On Her Dating Life After Ben Affleck Split

Chrissy Teigen Tearfully Apologizes For Missing Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Sylvester Stallone's Ex-Wife Defends Him Against Sexual Assault Allegations

Mon, 20 November 2017 at 9:53 pm

Jada Pinkett Smith Stuns in Silky Green Gown at 'Girls Trip' Paris Premiere

Jada Pinkett Smith premiered Girls Trip in Paris today!

The 46-year-old actress hit the red carpet at UGC Cine Cite Bercy on Monday evening (November 20) in France.

She dazzled in an emerald green silk gown featuring bead details and a thigh-high slit, along with silver heels and a curly hairdo.

Girls Trip premiered as a box office smash hit in the United States this past summer.

“Congrats @morereginahall and @TiffanyHaddish for your @NAACP #ImageAwards noms!!!” Jada tweeted to her co-stars that same day. “And congrats to the entire #GirlsTrip clan for the movie nom!!!”

FYI: Jada is wearing Prada.
