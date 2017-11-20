Jada Pinkett Smith Stuns in Silky Green Gown at 'Girls Trip' Paris Premiere

Jada Pinkett Smith premiered Girls Trip in Paris today!

The 46-year-old actress hit the red carpet at UGC Cine Cite Bercy on Monday evening (November 20) in France.

She dazzled in an emerald green silk gown featuring bead details and a thigh-high slit, along with silver heels and a curly hairdo.

Girls Trip premiered as a box office smash hit in the United States this past summer.

“Congrats @morereginahall and @TiffanyHaddish for your @NAACP #ImageAwards noms!!!” Jada tweeted to her co-stars that same day. “And congrats to the entire #GirlsTrip clan for the movie nom!!!”

FYI: Jada is wearing Prada.