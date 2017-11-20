Jake Gyllenhaal Attends 'In Conversation' Event in NYC!

Jake Gyllenhaal is continuing to promote his new movie, Stronger!

The 36-year-old actor spoke at an event called In Conversation With Jake Gyllenhaal at 92Y on Sunday (November 19) in New York City.

Jake and moderator Annette Insdorf spoke onstage in a conversation accompanied by film clips, followed by a screening of the movie.

Jake recently attended the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and InStyle’s Celebration of the 2018 Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles, as well as the 2017 Governors Awards.