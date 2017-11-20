Top Stories
Mon, 20 November 2017 at 10:00 am

Jana Novotna Dead - Wimbledon Winner & Tennis Star Passes Away at 49

Jana Novotna Dead - Wimbledon Winner & Tennis Star Passes Away at 49

Tennis star Jana Novotna has tragically passed away after battling cancer. She was 49.

The WTA announced the news in a statement that Jana passed away in her home country of Czech Republic while surrounded by family on Sunday (November 19).

Jana was a celebrated tennis star and was once ranked WTA World number 1 in doubles and number 2 in singles. She had 17 Grand Slam titles. She won at Wimbledon back in 1998.

“Jana was an inspiration both on and off court to anyone who had the opportunity to know her. Her star will always shine brightly in the history of the WTA. Our condolences and our thoughts are with Jana’s family,” WTA’s CEO Steve Simon said.

Our thoughts are with Jana‘s loved ones during this time.
Credit: Gary M. Prior / Staff
