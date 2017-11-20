Top Stories
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 in Shanghai - Full Coverage!

2017 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Is Kendall Jenner Walking in Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017?

Sylvester Stallone's Ex-Wife Defends Him Against Sexual Assault Allegations

Mon, 20 November 2017 at 8:27 pm

Jennifer Garner Spills On Her Dating Life After Ben Affleck Split

Jennifer Garner Spills On Her Dating Life After Ben Affleck Split

Jennifer Garner isn’t planning hitting the dating scene anytime soon!

The 45-year-old actress recently spilled on what her dating life has been like since her split with ex Ben Affleck in 2015.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Garner

“I haven’t been on a date and I am not interested in dating. People want to set me up and I am just like, ‘No thank you!’” Jennifer told ET.

She added, “I would not have chosen this life for myself or for my kids. I would not choose to be single or be in this position. It’s something that we are working through.”
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Jennifer Garner

  • Joher

    Wasn’t she dating Jamie Foxx or something?

  • Sansa Squad

    No that’s Katie Holmes