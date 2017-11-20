Jennifer Garner Spills On Her Dating Life After Ben Affleck Split

Jennifer Garner isn’t planning hitting the dating scene anytime soon!

The 45-year-old actress recently spilled on what her dating life has been like since her split with ex Ben Affleck in 2015.

“I haven’t been on a date and I am not interested in dating. People want to set me up and I am just like, ‘No thank you!’” Jennifer told ET.

She added, “I would not have chosen this life for myself or for my kids. I would not choose to be single or be in this position. It’s something that we are working through.”