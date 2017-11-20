Jennifer Lawrence Felt 'Gang-Banged' By the Planet During Hacking Scandal

Jennifer Lawrence is opening up about her nightmarish experience when personal photos were stolen from her phone during a hacking scandal back in 2014.

The 27-year-old actress recently explained that she still feels affected by the violating situation and revealed the reason she didn’t want to sue.

“When the hacking thing happened, it was so unbelievably violating that you can’t even put it into words. I think that I’m still actually processing it,” Jennifer told THR.

She added, “And, I don’t know, I feel like I got gang-banged by the f**king planet — like, there’s not one person in the world that is not capable of seeing these intimate photos of me. You can just be at a barbecue and somebody can just pull them up on their phone. That was a really impossible thing to process.”

While many other women who were also impacted wanted to sue, Jennifer says that it wouldn’t have helped her.

“None of that was gonna really bring me peace, none of that was gonna bring my nude body back to me and Nic [ex-boyfriend Nicholas Hoult], the person that they were intended for. It wasn’t gonna bring any of that back. So I wasn’t interested in suing everybody; I was just interested in healing. I think, like, a year and a half ago, somebody said something to me about how I was ‘a good role model for girls,’ and I had to go into the bathroom and sob because I felt like an imposter — I felt like, ‘I can’t believe somebody still feels that way after what happened.’ It’s so many different things to process when you’ve been violated like that.”